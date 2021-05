జీఎస్టీ రద్దుకు మమతా బెనర్జీ లేఖ: సామాన్యుడిపై భారమంటూ వివరించిన నిర్మలా సీతారామన్

2/ A list of items for COVID relief granted exemption from IGST for imports was issued on 3rd May’21. These were given exemption from Customs Duty/health cess even earlier. Hon. CM @MamataOfficial , may notice that items in your list are covered. @ANI @PIB_India @PIBKolkata pic.twitter.com/zuDJP1vOB0

1/ Hon. CM of West Bengal @MamataOfficial has written to the Hon @PMOIndia seeking exemption from GST/Customs duty and other duties and taxes on some items and COVID related drugs. My response is given in the following 15 tweets. @ANI @PIB_India @PIBKolkata pic.twitter.com/YmcZVuL7XO

English summary

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that a 5 per cent tax on vaccines and 12 per cent on medicines and oxygen concentrators was necessary to keep costs low, after a new appeal by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to waive these fees given India's coronavirus crisis.