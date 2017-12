పెళ్లితో భార్య మతం మారదు, భర్తకు లేని అడ్డంకులు భర్యకెందుకు?: సుప్రీంకోర్టు

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Supreme Court disagreed on Thursday with the Bombay high court's ruling that a woman's religion merges with her husband's faith after marriage and requested the Valsad Zoroastrian Trust to reconsider its decision to bar a Parsi woman from entering the Tower of Silence to perform the last rites of her parents only because she married outside the community. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan said it appeared to be manifestly arbitrary that a Parsi man marrying outside the community was not barred from the Tower of Silence but a woman was. Goolrokh M Gupta has been barred from entering the Tower of Silence by the Valsad trust. The bench said marriage could never be a ground to denude the civil rights of a woman.