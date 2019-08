బీజేపీపై పోరాడేందుకు జైలుకు వెళ్లేందుకు రె‘ఢీ’ .. కమలదళంపై దీదీ ఫైర్

English summary

In a throwback to her signature 'mercurial' avatar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today exhorted the people to "break down the prison walls put up by the BJP" in the country and said that she will not be intimidated by the threat of being sent to jail. "Today they are calling my brother, tomorrow they will call me. I am ready for that. I am ready to go to jail, but I am not willing to bow my head before BJP's communal politics," she said, accusing the centre of using government agencies to silence all opposition.