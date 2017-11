National

Narsimha

A 23-year-old autorickshaw driver and his two associates including a rowdy sheeter have been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a 26-year-old woman in retaliation to alleged assault on the main accused for constantly harassing her while on her way to work. The accused barged into her house in an inebriated state with lethal weapons and assaulted her infront of her husband. The woman in her complaint claimed that the accused then bound her and took her husband away and let him off in an isolated spot a short distance away from her home. Police also suspect that the woman could have known the accused earlier, but was trying to keep away from him recently. One of the men named in the complaint is yet to be arrested