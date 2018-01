భర్తకు అనారోగ్యం: చికిత్స కోసం రూ. 45వేలకు కొడుకు విక్రయం

National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

#UttarPradesh : Woman sold her 15-day-old baby for Rs 45000 for treatment of her ailing husband in #Bareilly 's #Mirganj , says "didn't have adequate funds" pic.twitter.com/HtJMZOtlpz

English summary

In a shocking incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh sold her 15-day-old child to gather money for the treatment of her ailing husband. She sold her child for a sum of Rs 45,000.