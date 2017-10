వార్నీ.. బతికున్నా వేస్టా? 110 కోట్ల మందికి గుర్తింపే లేదు, ఇక్కడా మనమే ఫస్ట్?

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

1.1 Billion People in the World are unable to prove their Identity. That is 1 in every 7 individuals. The majority live in Africa and Asia, and more than a third are under the age of 18. he World Bank Group’s Identification for Development (ID4D) initiative plays an essential role in helping countries move forward to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and leave no one behind.