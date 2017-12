చైనా దురాగతం: ప్రజాస్వామ్యం కావాలన్నందుకు.. పది వేల మందిని చంపేశారు!

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

At least 10,000 people were killed in the Chinese army's crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square in June 1989, according to a newly released British secret diplomatic cable that gives gruesome details of the bloodshed in Beijing. "Minimum estimate of civilian dead 10,000," the then British ambassador Alan Donald said in a telegram to London.