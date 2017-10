హరికేన్ బాధితులకు అమెరికా మాజీ అధ్యక్షుల ఆపన్న హస్తం.. ఐదుగురు ఒకే వేదికపైకి వచ్చి..

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Members of an exclusive club made a rare joint appearance Saturday. All five living former US presidents took part in a benefit concert in Texas to raise money for hurricane relief efforts, while President Donald Trump appeared in a taped video message to the concertgoers. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter attended Saturday night's event, named "Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal," at Reed Arena at Texas A&M University in College Station. Trump planned his taped message to hail the resiliency of the American people following the devastation of this year's deadly hurricanes and wildfires. In it, he calls the effort of his predecessors "tremendous."