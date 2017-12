International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Even as the world is moving towards a life more digital than ever before, the threats associated with the digital world are multiplying manifold, threatening to disrupt life as we have now come to know it. Of course, cyber attacks are nothing new, but their increasing number and growing potency have become causes for concern for governments all over the world. There has been a marked increase in the amount of information getting stolen online every day. It is estimated that the total damage on account of various ransomware attacks this year might be in excess of USD 5 billion. It is also estimated that this cost will only increase exponentially over the next 5 years, while the cost of cyber security will correspondingly amount to USD 1 trillion dollars in the next four years. Here’s a quick look at some of the most brutal cyber attacks this year.