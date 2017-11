షాక్: 'అగంగ్' అగ్నిపర్వతం బద్దలయ్యే అవకాశం, హెచ్చరించిన ఇండోనేషియా

International

Narsimha

English summary

A rumbling volcano on the resort island of Bali could erupt at any moment, authorities warned today as they raised alert levels to maximum, accelerated a mass evacuation and closed the main airport, leaving tourists stranded. Massive columns of thick grey smoke that have been belching from Mount Agung since last week have now begun shooting more than three kilometres (two miles) into the sky, forcing flights to be grounded. Indonesia is the world's most active volcanic regio.