అమెరికా చరిత్రలోనే అతిపెద్ద కార్చిచ్చు.. వణుకుతున్న కాలిఫోర్నియా, 1000కి పైగా ఇళ్లు దగ్ధం!

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters. The live stream is on https://t.co/FTcKVvHO16

English summary

One week after the Thomas Fire exploded from a brush fire to a raging inferno, thousands of firefighters made some headway Monday in their struggle to contain it.The blaze is larger than all of New York City and about 20% contained as of Monday evening, according to the fire protection agency CAL FIRE. But it's only one of six major wildfires torching the state, which have destroyed more than 1,000 structures. As the flames burned in the foothills on the edge of Montecito in Santa Barbara County on Monday evening, some hoped for the best.