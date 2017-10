ఉత్తరకొరియా: చైనా డబుల్ గేమ్! పైకి బుజ్జగింపు, లోలోపల ఆయుధాలు సరఫరా!?

International

Gordon Chang, an East Asia security aficionado has accused Beijing of siding with Pyongyang by transferring “very important” military technologies. He said: "They are weaponising the North.” The expert also disclosed that the rogue state’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests on July 4 and 28 were aided by China thanks to Chinese mobile launchers, that allowed the test to take place. He added: "Those mobile launchers make North Korea a real threat because their missiles can now hide.”