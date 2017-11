International

China on Monday dismissed a top Pakistani Army General's allegation that India has established a special intelligence cell at a cost of USD 500 million to sabotage the strategic China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying it does not have any such report. Chairman of Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat on November 14 said had accused India of stoking "chaos and anarchy" in the region.