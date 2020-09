కరోనా కల్లోలం .. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా 9 లక్షలు దాటిన మరణాలు.. వ్యాక్సిన్ కోసం నిరీక్షణ

English summary

the number of corona cases worldwide was2,80,22,276 , while the number of deaths due to corona to date was 9,08,000 . The country with the most coronavirus deaths is the United States with over 1,90,000 fatalities, followed by Brazil. With billions of people around the world still suffering from the fallout of the crisis, a worldwide race for a vaccine is underway, with nine companies already in late-stage Phase 3 trials