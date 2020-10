English summary

Anti-viral drug remdesivir has little to no effect on Covid patients' chances of survival, a study from the World Health Organization has found. The WHO trial evaluated four potential medications for Covid-19, including remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine. Remdesivir was among the first to be used to treat coronavirus, and was recently given to US President Donald Trump when he was in hospital. The drug's manufacturer Gilead rejected the findings of the trial.