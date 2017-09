ఉత్తర కొరియా కిమ్ కు మరో షాక్ ఇచ్చిన చైనా!

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

China Warned it's own citizens to not to give jobs for North Korean workers. China has been cutting the number of workers from North Korea it allows in by tightening checks on potential visiting workers and making the paperwork more difficult. There’s still a flow of workers coming into China. But if there’s a new round of tougher sanctions, no doubt we’ll see a further drop in the number of workers coming from North Korea to China. Estimates of North Korea’s overseas workers vary greatly but a study by South Korea’s state-run Korea Institute for National Unification put the number as high as 150,000, primarily in China and Russia.