ఆసియా దేశాల పర్యటనకు బయల్దేరుతున్న ట్రంప్! ఉత్తరకొరియా నియంత్రణే లక్ష్యం?

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Donald Trump will travel to Asia in November for the first time since becoming President, in a tour planned to “confront the North Korean threat”. The President has been applying pressure on his allies in the region to impose tougher sanctions on North Korea in the face of a series of missile tests conducted by Pyongyang. He will visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines, attending two major summits, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Vietnam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations conclave in the Philippines.