అన్ని ప్రయత్నాలూ ముగిశాయి.. ఇక ‘ఒకటే మందు’ మిగిలుంది: ఉత్తరకొరియాకు పై ట్రంప్

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

US President Donald Trump said that diplomatic efforts with North Korea have consistently failed, adding that “only one thing will work.” Trump has engaged in an escalating war of words with North Korean strongman Kim Jong-un, trading insults amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals. “Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid,” Trump tweeted. It “hasn’t worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!” The US has not ruled out the use of force to compel Pyongyang to halt missile and nuclear tests, and Trump has threatened to “totally destroy” the country.