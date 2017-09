ఉత్తరకొరియా: అసలే పిచ్చోడి చేతిలో రాయి, మరింత ఆజ్యం పోసిన డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్!

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

US President Donald Trump has mocked the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea as "Rocket Man" while White House advisers say the isolated nation would face destruction unless it shelves its weapons programs and bellicose threats. The warnings came a day after Kim Jong-un pledged to continue those programs, saying North Korea is nearing its goal of "equilibrium" in military force with the US.Kim Jong-un’s regime, which used to notify Beijing ahead of weapon tests, did not issue a warning before its nuclear blast earlier this month. North Korea expert Zhao Tong said many Chinese people “now see North Korea as a major liability”. He added: "And it appears North Korea doesn't mind annoying Beijing.” Defiant North Korea has fired 22 missiles during 15 tests since February, despite international calls for the country to stop its weapon operations.