దుబాయ్ రాజుగారి ఆరో భార్య గుట్టు రట్టు -బాడీగార్డుతో ప్రిన్సెస్ హాయా అఫైర్ -అందుకు రూ.12కోట్లు

Princess Haya, who was the sixth wife of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, paid around Rs 12 crore to her British bodyguard lover to keep quiet about their two-year-long affair, a report said on Monday. It added that Haya also paid a similar amount to three other Dubai royal family bodyguards, who came to know about the alleged affair. They were probably ‘bought off’ for not discussing the affair.