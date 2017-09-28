అమెరికాకు మరో షాక్! వణికిస్తున్న కార్చిచ్చు, 2 వేల ఎకరాలు బూడిద, స్కూళ్లు మూసివేత

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A large wildfire that ripped through a canyon in Southern California on Monday has forced the evacuation of as many as 1,500 residents living around the Santa Ana Mountains near Anaheim. The Canyon Fire, as authorities are calling it, has consumed 2,000 acres of vegetation and is only 5 percent contained, according to the Corona, California, fire department. Helicopters and other aircraft dropped water on the fire all through Monday and the night. Crews used bulldozers and cleared vegetation by hand to try to halt the fire’s advance as gusts of up to 30 miles per hour whipped the flames and shifted the direction of their advance. Authorities reported that only one home was damaged, and they have not reported any injuries. The fire started at about 1 p.m. Monday, and it spread into Chino Hills State Park a couple hours later. The authorities haven’t yet said what first sparked the fire. Four schools have been closed, and residents were told to shelter in the local high school athletics field house. Closed roads caused halted traffic in the area.