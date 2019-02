భారత పైలెట్ ను వదిలేయండి: లేదంటే..ఆసియా ఖండంలో అనాథలవుతాం: పాక్ మాజీ ప్రధాని మనవరాలు

English summary

Author Fatima Bhutto, the granddaughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, on Wednesday asked the Imran Khan government to release an Indian Air Force pilot captured after an air combat. Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured on Wednesday after he ejected safely from his MiG 21 Bison aircraft but landed across the Line of Control. "I and many other young Pakistanis have called upon our country to release the captured Indian pilot as a gesture of our commitment to peace, humanity and dignity," Bhutto, says. "We have spent a lifetime at war. I do not want to see Pakistani soldiers die. I do not want to see Indian soldiers die. We cannot be a subcontinent of orphans," said Bhutto, a writer who is also niece of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.