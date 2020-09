US election 2020: Presidential debate begins. US President & Republican party's nominee Donald Trump says,"We won election,so we've right to chose her (on nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court)" Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden says,"I’m not opposed to justice." pic.twitter.com/IOp5PkATtM

The first topic of discussion is healthcare. The moderater asks Trump on his healthcare plan considering he is opposed to Obamacare. "I'm cutting drug prices by 80-90 per cent, and going with favourite nations," President Trump responds.