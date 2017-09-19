ఉత్తర కొరియాకు పాక్ సహకారం.. ఆ సంబంధాలపై నిగ్గుతేల్చండి, అమెరికాలో సుష్మా సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

న్యూయార్క్: భారత విదేశాంగ మంత్రి సుష్మా స్వరాజ్ పరోక్షంగా సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. ప్రపంచ దేశాల సూచనలను, హెచ్చరికలను బేఖాతరు చేస్తూ ఉత్తర కొరియా చేపడుతున్న అణుపరీక్షలకు పాకిస్తాన్ సహకరిస్తోందని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.
ఉత్తర కొరియాతో పాకిస్తాన్ కు ఉన్న అణ్వస్త్ర సంబంధాలను నిగ్గుతేల్చేందుకు విచారణ నిర్వహించాలని కూడా ఆమె డిమాండ్ చేశారు. ప్రస్తుతం సుష్మ అమెరికా పర్యటనలో ఉన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.
జపాన్ భూభాగం మీదుగా ఉత్తర కొరియా మరో బాలిస్టిక్ క్షిపణి ప్రయోగం చేపట్టిన నేపథ్యంలో సుష్మ ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. ఉత్తర కొరియా వైఖరిని సుష్మ తప్పుబట్టారు. కొరియా అణు కార్యక్రమాలకు సహకరిస్తున్నవారిపై చర్యలు చేపట్టాల్సిందేనంటూ ఆమె వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.
India today sought investigations into North Korea's nuclear proliferation linkages and asked to hold accountable those responsible for it, in a veiled reference to Pakistan. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's remarks came days after North Korea fired another mid-range ballistic missile over Japan on Friday. It follows North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3 which was in direct defiance of United Nations sanctions and other international pressure.
Story first published: Tuesday, September 19, 2017, 12:31 [IST]