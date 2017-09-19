ఉత్తర కొరియాకు పాక్ సహకారం.. ఆ సంబంధాలపై నిగ్గుతేల్చండి, అమెరికాలో సుష్మా సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

International

Ramesh Babu

India today sought investigations into North Korea's nuclear proliferation linkages and asked to hold accountable those responsible for it, in a veiled reference to Pakistan. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's remarks came days after North Korea fired another mid-range ballistic missile over Japan on Friday. It follows North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3 which was in direct defiance of United Nations sanctions and other international pressure.