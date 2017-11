చైనా బరితెగింపు! అమెరికాపై దాడికి రిహార్సల్స్? గువామ్ ద్వీపమే లక్ష్యం, రాజుకున్న అగ్గి..!

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Chinese jets have rehearsed bombing raids on Guam, according the US military - which now rates Beijing a bigger threat than North Korea. China's fleet of fighters and bombers conduct a daily "aggressive campaign" of sorties close to the US Pacific territory and incursions into Japanese air space. The news comes as the US and Russia each sent nuclear bombers near North Korea amid rising tensions with tyrant Kim Jong-un. But top brass are said to fear the real threat in the region is from China, which has been testing air defences in hundreds of provocative flights over the East China Sea, South China Sea and out over the Pacific. Chinese H-6K Badger bombers run “not infrequent” flights around Guam - close enough to launch cruise missiles at the US territory. Military officials said China is "practising attacks on Guam,” reports Defence News.