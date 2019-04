ఆ ఆత్మాహూతి దాడులు మా పనే: ఐసిస్ ప్రకటన: కలకలం పుట్టిస్తున్న తాజా వీడియో!

English summary

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the Easter Sunday church and hotel bombings in Sri Lanka that killed at least 321 people and wounded more than 500. The terror group’s official al-Amaq news agency made the claim on its channel on the encrypted messaging app Telegram late Tuesday, according to multiple reports. “The perpetrators of the attack that targeted nationals of the crusader alliance (anti-IS US-led coalition) and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday were Islamic State fighters,” the brief message said. It came after an unconfirmed video posted to social media earlier that day by an affiliated group strongly suggested IS was behind the attacks. The video, purportedly from Al Ghuraba Media, which is not an official IS channel but is believed to be run by supporters of IS, featured the chilling message, “This bloody day is our reward to you.”