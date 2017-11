International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Hyderabad is on High Alert now. Already police force taken Madhapur, Hi-Tech city areas into their hands. As GES is going on from 28th of this month in Hitex city police is taking necessary precautions and security messures. American President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump also coming to hyderabad to participate in GES. On the other hand Prime Minister Narenda Modi also coming to inagurate the Metro Rail and he also participate in the GES. In this scenario, Commissioner of the Cyberabad Police Sandeep Sandilya already issued orders to Bar and Restaurants to be closed by Midnight.