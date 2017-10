భారత్ ఆశలు గల్లంతు! అమెరికా అనుకూలమే.., చైనా, రష్యాలు అడ్డుపడుతున్నాయా?

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The key to India becoming a permanent member of the UN Security Council is "not to touch the veto", US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has said as she identified Russia and China as the two global powers against changes in the current structure of the Security Council. "(This reform of the UN Security Council) is much more about the veto. The permanent five (members of the Security Council) have the ability to veto. Russia, China, UK (United Kingdom), US and France and none of them want to give that up.So, the key to getting India on the Security Council would have to be not to touch the veto," Haley was quoted as saying by PTI.