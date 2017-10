International

In a bizarre incident in New York, a man impersonating North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong Un walked down the streets for 10 long hours for a prank video. Dressed up like the North Korean leader, the Kim Jong Un lookalike grabbed many eyeballs along the way. While some were excited to spot him on the streets, others posed for a picture with him. As if that wasn’t enough, the impersonator walked straight into the Trump Tower and asked for US President Donald Trump. Many pedestrians also called out to him as “Rocket Man” — the nickname given to him by Trump. Others couldn’t stop wondering what he was doing in America. Posted by QPark, the 6.50-minute clip has garnered more than 900,000 views so far.