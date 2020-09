కిమ్ జోంగ్ ఉన్ మరో సంచలనం - జీవితంలో తొలిసారి సారీ - అదికూడా బద్ధశత్రువుకు చెప్పాడు

English summary

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologised on Friday for the shooting death of a South Korean man to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the South’s national security adviser said, as public and political outrage over the killing grew. The apology came in a letter from the North’s United Front Department, which handles cross-border ties, to South Korean President Moon Jae-in a day after South Korean officials said the North’s soldiers killed the man, doused his body in fuel and set it on fire.