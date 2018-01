ఎంహెచ్370 నాలుగేళ్లుగా ఎదురుచూపు: శకలాలు గుర్తిస్తే రూ.445 కోట్లు

International

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Malaysia signed a deal with an American firm today to resume the search for MH370 almost four years after the plane disappeared, with the company to receive up to $70 million if successful. The new hunt, which will last 90 days, is expected to start in mid-January when a high-tech vessel leased by the seabed exploration firm, Ocean Infinity, reaches a new search zone in the southern Indian Ocean.