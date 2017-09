పగబట్టిన ప్రకృతి... మెక్సికోలో మళ్లీ భూకంపం, తీవ్రత 6. 2గా నమోదు

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A new earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 has hit Mexico, just days after another devastating tremor left 295 people dead. The US Geological Survey said it was centered about 11 miles (18km) south-southeast of Matias Romero in the southern state of Oaxaca.Details on damage or injuries are not immediately clear. Buildings swayed and a seismic alarm was set off in the capital, Mexico City, where rescuers have been trying to reach people who remain buried in rubble from Thursday's quake. Those rescuers have been forced to suspend their efforts. Southern Mexico was hit on 7 September by a huge magnitude of 8.1 tremor.The total death toll from the first two earthquakes is thought to be over 400.