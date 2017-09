చైనా.. కుక్క తోక వంకరే! డోక్లాంలో బుద్ధి రాలేదు, ఈసారి టిబెట్‌ మీదుగా... రోడ్డు ప్లాన్!

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A new strategic highway in Tibet will link the region to Nepal and can be used for military purposes, state media reported on Monday, adding the road can help open up South Asia to China. Experts said the 25-metre wide highway can be used by armoured vehicles and serve as a runway for military aircraft if required. India is likely to be “irritated” by the development, the state media reported. “The Tibet highway between Xigaze airport and Xigaze city centre officially opened to the public on Friday, a short section linking the national highway to the Nepal border which experts said will enable China to forge a route into South Asia in both economic and defence terms,” the Global Times tabloid said in a report.