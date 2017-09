International

Swetha

English summary

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said the country is nearing its goal of “equilibrium” in military force with the US, as the United Nations Security Council strongly condemned the North’s “highly provocative” ballistic missile test. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency carried Kim’s comments today a day after US and South Korean militaries detected the missile launch from the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. It travelled 3,700 km as it flew over Japan before landing in the northern Pacific Ocean. It was the country’s longest-ever test flight of a ballistic missile.