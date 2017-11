ఒకే ఒక్కడు.. చైనాకు ఎదురొడ్డి నిలిచాడు! మోడీని ప్రశంసించిన అమెరికన్‌ మేధో సంస్థ డైరెక్టర్‌

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only world statesman to have stood up to China’s belt and road Initiative (BRI) even though the US has been silent on the ambitious project till recently, a top American expert on China said on Friday. During a Congressional hearing, Michael Pillsbury, director of Center on Chinese Strategy at the prestigious think-tank Hudson Institute, told lawmakers that Modi and his team have been quite outspoken against Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitious project.“The only statesman in the world who stood up to it yet, is Prime Minister Modi. He and his team have been quite outspoken, partly because the Belt and Road Initiative includes violation of Indian sovereign claims,” Pillsbury said. “But the US government, until now and this is a five-year old initiative if you count the early part of it, has been silent,” he said.