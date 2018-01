‘మంచు ఉత్సవం’లోనూ.. ‘క్షిపణులు’: వేడి పుట్టిస్తున్న ఉత్తరకొరియా!

International

Ramesh Babu

A frozen replica of North Korea’s most powerful rocket, the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-15, featured prominently among the ice sculptures displayed at an annual festival hosted in the country’s Pyongyang as part of New Year’s Eve celebrations. The festival takes place every year at the end of December in the square named after the country’s founder and Kim Jong Un’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, in central Pyongyang, on the banks of the Taedong River. Entry to the festival was marked by an illuminated arch with “2018” emblazoned on it, as the frozen sculptures offered the backdrop to a fireworks show that lit the sky above the Juche tower. While in English-speaking parts of the world the New Year’s ballad of choice is “Auld Lang Syne,” Pyongyang’s air was filled with the song “Our Leader Loved by People” as the clock struck midnight, state-controlled Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.