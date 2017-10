ఉత్తరకొరియా: వ్యూహం మార్చిన కిమ్? అనూహ్యంగా ఆస్ట్రేలియాకు లేఖ! ఇతర దేశాలకూ లేఖాస్త్రం?

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

North Korea has sent a “desperate” letter to the Australian Government, imploring it to turn against US President Donald Trump.The rambling open letter, which has been published by Fairfax, came from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Foreign Affairs Committee via the country’s Jakarta embassy. “The Foreign Affairs Committee … bitterly condemns the reckless remarks of Trump as an intolerable insult to the Korean people, a declaration of war against the DPRK and a grave threat to the global peace,” the letter reads.