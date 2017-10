షాకింగ్: అమెరికా-దక్షిణ కొరియా యుద్ధవ్యూహాలను తస్కరించిన ఉత్తరకొరియా!?

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

North Korean hackers allegedly stole classified military documents from a South Korean Defense Ministry database in September 2016, according to Rhee Cheol-hee, a member of South Korea's National Assembly. Rhee, who belongs to the ruling Democratic Party and sits on the Defense Committee, told CNN on Tuesday that he received information about the alleged hacking from the Defense Ministry. He said the documents stolen included the South Korea-US wartime operational plan and a document that includes procedures to "decapitate" the North Korean leadership. About 235 gigabytes worth of military data was stolen by the hackers, Rhee said.