ఏ క్షణమైనా అణుయుద్ధం! అమెరికా భూభాగం మొత్తం.. ఉత్తరకొరియా ఫైరింగ్ రేంజ్ లో!? టెన్షన్.. టెన్షన్

Ramesh Babu

North Korea’s deputy UN ambassador has warned that the situation on the Korean peninsula “has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment”. Kim In-ryong told the UN general assembly’s disarmament committee that North Korea is the only country in the world that has been subjected to “such an extreme and direct nuclear threat” from the United States since the 1970s and said the country has the right to possess nuclear weapons in self-defence. He pointed to large-scale military exercises every year using “nuclear assets” and said what is more dangerous is what he called a US plan to stage a “secret operation aimed at the removal of our supreme leadership”.