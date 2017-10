దేవుడా.. అసలే ఉత్తరకొరియాతో చస్తుంటే.. మళ్లీ రష్యా భారీ అణు ప్రయోగం!

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Russia is preparing to carry out test launches of its 100-tonne 'Satan 2' ballistic missile, also known as RS-28 Sarmat. The next generation intercontinental ballistic missile can 'beat any defences' and wipe out entire countries, according to Russia's military. The weapon has been in the pipeline since 2009 and is now ready after several setbacks, with initial trials to be carried out before the end of the year, sources claim. Launches will be held at the Plesetsk testing ground in west Russia and, if successful, the weapon could by in use by 2019 - 2020. It could deliver warheads of 40 megatons - 2,000 times as powerful as the atom bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.