డ్రోన్ వార్: అమెరికా అయినా సరే.. వదిలే ప్రసక్తే లేదు, కూల్చిపారేస్తాం: పాక్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

In a message that indicates a clear rift between Pakistan and the United States, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) chief Sohail Aman has ordered that US drones flying in Pakistan airspace should be shot down. The warning comes almost two weeks after a US drone strike killed three militants in Pakistan's tribal area adjoining Afghanistan. "We will not allow anyone to violate our airspace. I have ordered PAF to shoot down drones, including those of the US, if they enter our airspace, violating the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.