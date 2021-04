కరోనాకు ఒకే ఒక్క టాబ్లెట్ తో చెక్ , హాస్పటల్ కు వెళ్ళకుండానే : గుడ్ న్యూస్ చెప్పిన ఫైజర్, కానీ !!

English summary

The pharma giant Pfizer has successfully tested a tablet on animals which can work as antiviral drug for the patients diagnosed with coronavirus. Once a person shows up Covid-19 symptoms, he can consume the pill at home. However, the tablet will be available by year-end as the company is in the process of human trials. Pfizer is getting ready to experiment on 60 health volunteers aged 18 and 60. In a statement, the company said that their pill will become the first orally administered dose for patients tested positive to coronavirus.