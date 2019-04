శ్రీలంక నరమేథం! ఐసిస్ పనే! జిహాదీలుగా నిర్ధారణ

English summary

In what was one of the biggest terror attacks in the south Asian region, six serial blasts ripped through Sri Lanka, early Sunday morning, striking three churches and two hotels, killing more than 50 and injuring nearly 400, in suspected suicide bombings in the heart of Colombo. Even as Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe called for an urgent meeting to take stock of the situation, the episode has set alarm bells ringing in New Delhi. While no group or individual has taken responsibility of the attack, the episode – which hints at terror groups spreading their base in south Asia – has left Indian intelligence agencies working overtime to understand the nature and footprint of the attack.