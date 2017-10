‘‘నా భర్త పక్కనుండగానే ఆయన నాతో అలా.. సిగ్గుతో చితికిపోయా..’’

International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Like with his first two accusers — actresses Heather Lind and Jordana Grolnick — the third woman said she was groped while posing for a photo with the former president. The woman, writer Christina Baker Kline, detailed the incident in Slate on Thursday. The article is accompanied by a photo showing Bush’s hand on Kline’s butt as she and her husband pose with him in 2014. “He squeezed my butt, hard, just as the photographer snapped the photo,” she wrote. “Instinctively, I swiped his hand away.”