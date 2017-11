International

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!

English summary

President Donald Trump has mostly stayed on message during his nearly two-week trip to Asia, focusing on trade and the North Korean nuclear threat. Finally, at 7:48 am Hanoi time, Trump lobbed a sarcastic putdown at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, calling him “short and fat.” So Trump took to Twitter to hit back: “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat? Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!”