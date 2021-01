English summary

Abipartisan Congressional provision condemning China's aggression towards India has become a law as the US Congress overrode President Donald Trump's veto on the USD 740 billion defence policy bill which among other things included calling out the Chinese government for its actions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) 2021, which became a law on Friday after Congress overrode Trump's veto, included a resolution urging the Chinese government to end its military aggression towards India along the LAC.