అట్టుడుకుతోన్న అమెరికన్ సిటీ: కౌంటింగ్ వేళ..చెలరేగిన హింస: బీరు బాటిళ్లతో దాడులు

These are some of the items law enforcement has seized tonight from custodies. Commercial grade fireworks, hammers, spray paint. pic.twitter.com/L4paG54Tqo

Happy day after #ElectionDay . I’m out covering a rally to begin at 2 at the North Park Blocks in NW Portland. At least a dozen Portland police officers are here, attempting to talk to people setting up. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/huMrix4jvz

Happy day after #ElectionDay . I’m out covering a rally to begin at 2 at the North Park Blocks in NW Portland. At least a dozen Portland police officers are here, attempting to talk to people setting up. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/huMrix4jvz

English summary

The rioting and protesting in Portland and Denver come amid nationwide unrest as votes in the 2020 election continue to trickle in. At least nine arrests have been made Wednesday evening after authorities declared that a protest in downtown Portland had turned into a riot.