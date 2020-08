దిగ్భ్రాంతికరం: పెద్ద గాలిపటంతోపాటు ఆకాశంలోకి ఎగిరిపోయిన చిన్నారి(వీడియో)

An accident happened during The #Kite #Festival in #Xinchu , #Taiwan . A little girl was carried away flying into the sky. pic.twitter.com/zpJggYAZmE

English summary

A three-year-old girl entangled in the tail of a giant kite survived a terrifying ride after being swept more than 100 feet (30 metres) into the air during a kite festival in Taiwan, video footage posted on social media on Sunday showed.