When you really, really miss pizza... you CASUALLY mention it to the International @Space_Station ​ Boss during a live public event 😉 Thank you Kirk for surprising us with unexpectedly delicious pizzas! #VITAmission pic.twitter.com/WstvG3IKr1

Space chiefs have kept Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli happy by sending him and his crew some pizza.Nespoli, 60, Europe’s oldest astronaut and on his third trip to space, casually mentioned he was missing Italy’s most famous export during a live link. A supply spacecraft in mid-November brought all the necessary ingredients: sauce, cheese, pepperoni, anchovy paste, tomatoes and more. Now NASA has released a video showing the crew aboard the International Space Station tucking into their treats. It shows astronauts playfully using the lack of gravity to spin the pizza on their fingers and pass them in front of the camera.