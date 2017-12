International

Srinivas G

English summary

Social networking giant Facebook has clarified that it is not collecting any Aadhaar data and was requesting people to key in only their name "as per aadhaar" records during sign up just for a small test. "The test ran with a small number of users in India and has now finished... We currently have no plans to roll this test out further..," the California based company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.